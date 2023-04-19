For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after two missing teenage girls were found in the back of a car pulled over by police in Hull.

Police were called to reports of a missing teenage girl on Sunday and officers established she was with another teenager and believed to be in the West Yorkshire area.

Officers on Tuesday stopped a car in Hull and found the two missing teenagers sat in the back of the car. They have been returned safely to their families, police said.

Humberside Police said two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and remain in police custody.

The force said in a statement: “Officers began investigating following a report received on Sunday night that a teenage girl was missing.

“Following initial lines of enquiry, it was established she was with another teenage girl and they were both identified as potentially being in the West Yorkshire area.

“Further enquiries were carried out in West Yorkshire, that led the investigation back to the Humberside area, where a car was stopped last night on Shannon Road and the two girls were found sat in the back of the vehicle. They have both been returned home safely to their families.

“Two men, 18 and 19-years-old, from West Yorkshire were arrested at the scene on suspicion of child abduction and remain in our custody assisting officers with enquiries.”