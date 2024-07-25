Container of organs found in London park sparks major police investigation

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A container filled with organs has been found at a park in South London, sparking a major police investigation.

A member of the public made the grim discovery in Rosehill Park, Sutton, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police described the body parts as “human or animal” and said tests were underway to determine their origin.

The park has been cordoned off as officers carry out investigations in the area.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police were called at approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, July 24 by a member of the public who reported finding a container in Rosehill Park, Sutton containing what was described as human or animal organs inside.

“The container has been secured by police and the contents will be forensically examined.”