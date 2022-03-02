The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.

Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.

Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.

Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other areas of the park.

The remains were sent off for DNA tests which have now confirmed they belonged to Ms Golabek.

Officers will remain in the park for the remainder of the week while further examinations of the site are carried out.

Body parts were found within the blue boundary line of this map of Witham Way Country Park in Boston, Lincolnshire (Lincolnshire Police/Google)

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “We have located some body parts concealed in bags in the park since we started searching the area on 19 February.

“We remain in the park and are continuing to search the location. Ilona’s family are aware and out our thoughts are with them.

“We are continuing our appeal for witnesses, and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in or around the park to contact us”.

The force previously released CCTV images of a woman who matched the description of Ms Golabek but they no longer believe that was her.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said at the time: “Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time.

One of the entrances to Witham Way Country Park in Boston, Lincolnshire (Google)

“We arrested Kamil Ranoszek on 21 November on suspicion of murder and he has now been charged.

“The second arrested man, aged 32, has been released under investigation.

“We understand this may be a concern for the people of Boston, and while I am unable to disclose much information at this stage in our investigation, I can say that we believe those involved are known to one another and this is an isolated incident.”

Detectives are still appealing for anyone who might have information to contact the force by calling 101 quoting incident 200 of November 11.

Alternatively call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the dedicated portal at Public Portal.