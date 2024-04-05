For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A murder investigation has been launched with a search underway for other body parts after a torso was discovered wrapped in plastic in a nature reserve.

Greater Manchester Police said a “major body part” was found in Kersal Dale near Radford Street in Salford on Thursday, with the search ongoing in the local area.

The victim has not yet been identified, with the gender and age of the person currently unknown. It is believed the body is that of an adult, but there are no identifying marks on the remains.

Greater Manchester Police launched a murder investigation after the ‘major body part’ was found in Kersal Dale (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out in due course with the police hoping to discover the identity of the individual. However, a cause of death is not expected to be established, given that the full body has not been found.

The remains are believed to have been in the location for between 24 and 36 hours ahead of discovery.

An extensive police cordon remains in place at the largely wooded reserve, which is located north of Manchester city centre and covers around 32 hectares of countryside.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely told a press conference on Friday: “We do not know the identity of the person or whether they’re male or female. We do know, though, that these remains are human, and they would not be possible for them to have survived.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely described it as a ‘tragic case’ ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“From forensic inquiry so far, we believe that these remains are likely to have been here for a matter of days. It really is a tragic case.

“Our priority now is establishing who this person is, and ensuring that we carry out a diligent and respectful investigation on behalf of that person and their family, whoever they may be.”

He said the force’s forensic teams and detectives will be in the area “for some time”.

“We’re speaking to those locals in the area, dog walkers, passers by, or anyone else who might who may have the smallest bit of information. We need to make a breakthrough in this case and we urge anyone with any information whatsoever to contact the police without delay.”