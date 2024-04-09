Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brother-in-law of Scotland’s first minister charged with abduction and extortion

Ramsay El-Nakla charged in case linked to man who died falling from window

Laura Paterson
Tuesday 09 April 2024 10:38
SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf
SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf (PA Wire)

The brother-in-law of Scotland’s first minister has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Police Scotland said the 36-year-old was seriously injured in the incident at a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on 10 January and he later died in hospital.

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, will be the fourth person to appear in court in connection with the case.

The 36-year-old has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion.

Jennifer Souter, 38, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with culpable homicide.

Souter, of Dundee, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, appeared at the same court on Thursday charged with abduction and extortion.

They both did not enter a plea and were both released on bail.

El-Nakla is expected to appear at the same court on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday 10 January. He died a week later in hospital.

“Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident.

“The 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today, Tuesday 9 April. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

This is a breaking story, more follows.

