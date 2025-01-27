Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-first minister’s brother-in-law to stand trial on extortion and drug charges

Ramsay El-Nakla, the brother-in-law of Humza Yousaf, is accused of intimidation, extortion and being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Paul Cargill
Monday 27 January 2025 13:45 GMT
The trial of Ramsay El-Nakla will be held at Edinburgh High Court later this year (PA)
The trial of Ramsay El-Nakla will be held at Edinburgh High Court later this year (PA) (PA Archive)

The brother-in-law of former first minister Humza Yousaf will stand trial after he denied extortion and drug charges in a case linked to a man who died falling from a window.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 37, the brother of Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, has denied intimidating and extorting a sum of money from the man who died and being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Police Scotland said Ryan Munro, 36, was seriously injured in an incident which took place at a block of flats in Morgan Street, Dundee, on January 10 2024, and later died in hospital.

Stephen Stewart, 51; Jennifer Souter, 39; and Victoria McGowan, 42; have all denied abducting Mr Munro, threatening him and placing him in an extreme state of fear and alarm, causing him to leap out of the window.

A preliminary hearing at Glasgow High Court also heard all three have further denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine at two different address in Dundee between July 1 2023 and January 11 2024.

Stewart, McGowan and El-Nakla also deny being concerned in the supply of heroin during the same period.

El-Nakla has further denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 9 2024 and January 11 2024.

A trial date was set for December 2 this year at the High Court in Edinburgh during Monday’s hearing.

