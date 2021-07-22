Hunt for rapist who attacked girl, 15, in sea off packed Bournemouth beach

Police are hunting a sex attacker who raped a 15-year-old girl at a beach in Bournemouth.

The incident happened in the sea off Bournemouth beach near the Oceanarium at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Dorset Police said the victim was with her friends playing with a ball when it landed in front of a the teenage boy.

The boy threw the ball back and then engaged the victim in conversation before pulling her out into the sea where he raped her, the force said.

Police have described the suspect as possibly of Pakistani descent between five feet and five feet seven inches tall and of a thin but muscular build with short dark hair that was pushed back and looked freshly trimmed.

He was wearing black or grey swimming shorts and told the victim he was 17-years-old and was travelling to Birmingham.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “A full investigation is underway into this incident and we are continuing to support the victim while we carry out enquiries.

“I know that the beach was very busy on the day of the incident so I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“Also, I would urge anyone who was on the beach in the vicinity of the Oceanarium to check any photographs or video footage taken to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who recognises the boy from the description given or may have seen him on the beach on Sunday 18 July.

“This incident will understandably cause concern for the wider community and we would like to remind the public that officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out patrols in the area and can be approached with any concerns.”