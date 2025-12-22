Husband and five men charged with string of sexual offences against his ex-wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Philip Young has been charged with 56 sexual offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy against his ex-wife Joanne Young, Wiltshire Police said.

Five other men have also been charged with offences against Ms Young.

Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: “This is a significant update in what is a complex and extensive investigation.

“The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity.

“She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”

Young, 49, formerly from Swindon but now living in Enfield, has been charged with sexual offences including multiple counts of rape, administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity, voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Wiltshire police named the five other men charged with offences against Ms Young. They have been released on bail and are also due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Norman Macksoni, 47, of Wood End Close, Sharnbrook, has been charged with one count of rape and possession of extreme images. Dean Hamilton, 47, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of rape and sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching.

Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, of Crofton Road, Swindon has been charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Richard Wilkins, 61, of Tattershall, Toothill, Swindon, has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan, 37, of Torun Way, Swindon, has been charged with sexual touching.

