Family mourn woman, 32, ‘with heart of gold’ stabbed to death at home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of a woman stabbed to death in a home have paid tribute to her determination to “make other people’s lives better”.

Rebekah Campbell, 32, was found dying from fatal stab wounds in a flat in Huyton, Merseyside on Tuesday 15 April.

Police officers found Ms Campbell at the scene and gave her first aid until paramedics arrived. She was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody to be questioned, Merseyside Police said.

Her family said in a statement:“Rebekah was our everything. She was a happy young woman with her whole life ahead of her and had a genuine heart of gold, if it meant putting herself out to help someone, she wouldn’t hesitate.

“We are so proud of her. She was a support for vulnerable people and would use her own experiences to make other lives better.”

They added: “We are so grateful for all the messages of condolences, and we didn’t realise how many people’s lives Rebekah had touched, which just reiterates to us how special she was.

“As a family we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

DCI Ben Dyer said the force were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

He said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and specially trained officers are supporting her family.

“An investigation is underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish exactly what has happened.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance for the community and officers continue to make CCTV and witness enquiries. If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak with officers.

“Although we have already made an arrest, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you live in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

If you have any information, you can contact us via DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 25000309360. You can also pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.