Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court
Edward Little, 21, was charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.
A man accused of plotting a terror attack at London’s Hyde Park has appeared at the Old Bailey.
Edward Little, 21, allegedly planned to buy a firearm and kill a Christian preacher and others gathered at Speakers’ Corner on or before September 23.
Little was arrested on September 23 after taking a taxi from Brighton to London.
He was charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.
On Friday, the defendant, from Pelham Street in Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court the allegation in the case “concerns a plan to carry out an attack on Hyde Park”.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for February 10 next year and a provisional trial from June 26 next year.
The case would be heard either by the Recorder of London or a High Court judge, he said.
Little, who wore a grey tracksuit top in the dock, spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.