A teenager was stabbed by a gang using large knives during a mass brawl in London's Hyde Park.

Emergency responders arrived to the busy park to find the 17-year-old lying on the grass after reports of an assault were made at around 9pm on Tuesday.

Video footage of the attack captured by frightened onlookers appeared to show the boy being chased by several masked male figures carrying knives and long poles.

The incident took place while the park was still packed with crowds of people towards the end of the hottest day of the year so far.

In footage shared on Snapchat and widely circulated on other social media, the boy can be seen on the floor surrounded by a masked gang who repeatedly attack him.

The teen was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the attack and that no arrests had been made.

The force said in a statement: "Police were called at 21:00hrs on Tuesday, 1 June to reports of an assault in Hyde Park.

"Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a 17-year-old male who had been stabbed.

Masked youths, one brandishing a large pole, walk away after the attack (London & UK Crime/@LDNCrime)

"He has been taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

"An investigation is under way. At this stage there have been no arrests.

"There were lots of people in the park at the time of the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward."

Officers said witnesses can offer information by calling 101 and providing the reference CAD7861/01JUN, or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.