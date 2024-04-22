Teenager charged with attempted murder after ‘woman pushed onto rail track’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after reports a woman had been pushed onto railway tracks, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at Hyndland station in Glasgow at about 6.30pm on Saturday 20 April.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

BTP said an 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

A BTP spokesman said: “He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 22.

“A report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”