Teenager charged with attempted murder after ‘woman pushed onto rail track’

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to incident at Hyndland station in Glasgow

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 22 April 2024 13:33
British Transport Police said an 18 year-old had been arrested (stock image)
British Transport Police said an 18 year-old had been arrested (stock image) (PA Archive)

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after reports a woman had been pushed onto railway tracks, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at Hyndland station in Glasgow at about 6.30pm on Saturday 20 April.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

BTP said an 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

A BTP spokesman said: “He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 22.

“A report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”

