For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins’ injuries are not believed to be life-threatening after he was reportedly stabbed at HMP Wakefield, police have said.

The paedophile rock star was taken to hospital after being attacked at the jail in West Yorkshire.

Police said they were notified by prison staff of an assault on a prisoner on the afternoon of Saturday, August 5.

A spokesperson for the West Yorkshire force said: “He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.”

They added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

Watkins, 46, was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.