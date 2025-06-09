Family pay tribute to ‘funny, caring’ boy, 14, stabbed to death in Manchester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in north Manchester on Sunday has been named as Ibrahima Seck.

Ibrahima’s parents paid tribute to their son on Monday as a “funny, caring and hardworking” boy, who was “so smiley and always made everybody laugh”.

He was found with stab wounds as officers responded to reports of a serious assault on Nevin Road in New Moston at around 5pm on Sunday.

The teenager ran to a house nearby after being injured, telling the resident, “I don't want to die”, the Manchester Evening News reported.

After being found by police, Ibrahima was rushed from the scene in an air ambulance but later died in hospital.

Following initial investigations, detectives established the identities of possible suspects and – after attending a nearby property – a 37-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Shortly afterwards, two boys aged 14 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of murder. Another 14-year-old boy was later also arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 14-year-old girl was also arrested overnight on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four suspects remain in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

In a tribute to their son, Ibrahima’s family said: “Ibrahima was a well-liked young boy. He was funny, caring, and hardworking. He was our best friend, and he looked after me.

“He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh. He was a good boy. The killers have killed two people: me and my son. Why would anyone do this to him?”

In a statement on Monday morning, Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton said: “This incident will have shocked and saddened the local community, and distressed anyone who witnessed it.

“We are deploying significant resources to this murder investigation, and this led to quickly identifying potential suspects.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – there will be a large police presence and several scenes in place while we continue to investigate this horrific incident.

“The boy's family are being supported by our officers and we are determined to give them the answers they deserve.

“Despite making several arrests, this is still a live investigation, and we are looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.”

He added: “We will provide updates to the family and the community as the investigation continues.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...