Teenager killed in Derbyshire stabbing named as eighth person arrested

An 18-year-old stabbed to death in Derbyshire has been named as police have arrested an eighth person in connection with the attack.

Noah Smedley was found collapsed in the road in Ilkeston at around 8.20pm on Saturday with a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 9pm.

On Monday, Derbyshire Constabulary revealed they had arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He is the eighth suspect arrested in connection with the incident.

Five further 17-year-old boys have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody. A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender but has been released and faces no further action.

Another 16-year-old girl, arrested for the same offence, has been released on bail.

Police have appealed for any CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage between the times of 7pm and 9pm in the areas of Heanor Road, Rose Avenue, Summerfields Way, Kedleston Drive and Peveril Drive.

Detective Chief Inspector Claudia Musson from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, who is leading the investigation said: “We are in the very early stages of the investigation and we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“We are keen for anyone with information to contact us as a matter of urgency to assist with the inquiry into the death of this young man.”

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 24*767926.

