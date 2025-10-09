Imam pleads guilty to allowing two children to marry each other

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police say an imam has pleaded guilty to illegally allowing two children to marry each other at a mosque.

Ashraf Osmani, 52, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Northamptonshire Police said.

He was charged under Section 121 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, which means a person has caused a child to get married before they turn 18.

Police said he conducted an Islamic marriage ceremony, also known as a nikkah, in November 2023 which involved two 16-year-olds.

They said the ceremony took place at the city’s Central Mosque, where Osmani is the serving imam.

The Bangladesh-born British national was bailed to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 20 November for sentencing, police said.