Met Police officer found guilty of ‘abhorrent’ rape

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of rape.

Pc Samuel McGregor, 33, was found guilty of raping a woman at an address in London on May 11 2021 after a trial at Inner London Crown Court, Scotland Yard said.

McGregor, previously attached to the central north command unit, denied the charge.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter said after the verdict on Friday that he was “sickened” by McGregor’s “abhorrent behaviour and the pain he has caused the victim”.

He said there is “no place” for people like McGregor in the force, vowing to “root out such vile individuals”.

McGregor was reported to police on June 2 2021 and arrested the day after.

He was suspended from duty on March 3 2022 after admitting to lying during a police interview.

A misconduct hearing is pending and his sentencing is scheduled for March 10.