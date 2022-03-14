Man wanted by police in connection with sexual assault of woman in London

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in a London park.

Ioan Bilasco, 30, has been named by detectives as someone they need to find and speak to in connection with the assault.

He is known to frequent the areas of Leyton and Barking, in east London.

On 18 November last year, officers were called to Barking Park at about 10pm.

The woman, who is in her 30s, said she was assaulted and sexually assaulted by a man.

She is receiving support from specialist Metropolitan Police officers, the force said.

Detective Constable Neil Godwin, from the East Area Command Unit, which covers Barking, said: “It is vital that we locate Ioan Bilasco.

“Have you seen him, or do you know of his whereabouts?

“Please call us with any information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7740/18Nov21 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.