The police watchdog is launching an investigation into a force over contact officers had with a woman before she was left in a vegetative state by her family.

Ambreen Fatima Sheikh was 30 when she was “tricked or forced” to take the anti-diabetes drug glimepiride – which induced catastrophic brain injury – after she was brought to the UK from Pakistan following an arranged marriage, a trial heard.

Ms Sheikh was also doused in a caustic substance, probably some kind of cleaning fluid, which left severe burns, as she was abused in the house in the days leading up to her admission to hospital on 1 August 2015.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Thursday announced its investigation into West Yorkshire Police (WYP) over “whether there were any missed opportunities to safeguard” Ms Sheikh in the days and weeks before her family inflicted the life-changing injuries, from which she will never recover.

At Leeds Crown Court last week, Ms Sheikh’s husband, Asgar Sheikh, 31, was jailed for seven years and nine months along with his father, Khalid Sheikh, 55, and his mother, Shabnam Sheikh, 52. Asgar Sheikh’s brother, Sakalayne Sheikh, 25, was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and his sister, Shagufa Sheikh, 29, was given an 18-month sentence, also suspended for two years.

Following comments made by the judge during the hearing, WYP made a mandatory referral to the IOPC last Thursday. Two police officers carried out a welfare check in July after concerns were raised by members of the extended family, but the pair reported Ms Sheikh as being fit and well. The judge said she attached “little weight to that assessment” because Ms Sheikh spoke little English and her father-in-law was present during the visit.

The watchdog’s independent investigation will “look at the nature of the police contact with Ms Sheikh” prior to her admission to hospital, as well as the actions and decision-making of those involved.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Sheikh and her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident.

“In light of the comments made during the recent court hearing, and the unimaginable suffering she has endured, it is only right that a thorough investigation takes place to understand the nature and extent of the police interaction with Ms Sheikh in July 2015.

“This will be carried out entirely independently of the police and consider whether there were any missed opportunities to safeguard her in the days and weeks before she was admitted to hospital.”

