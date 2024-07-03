Support truly

A city worker was warned “you’re going to be destroyed” and sent a video of a man holding a loaded gun after managed to track down his stolen iPhone to China.

Christopher Bramah-Calvert received the shocking messages after his phone was snatched from his hands by an e-bike rider outside a gym in High Holborn in central London.

The 38-year-old tracked his phone on the Find My app across two locations in London before it suddenly appeared in Shenzhen, in southern China, a month after the theft.

The street it was located in, Huafa South Road, is where hundreds of stolen phones in the UK have been turning up, with criminal gangs believed to be sending the devices en masse for resale or parts in the city.

It’s also easier to unlock and sell stolen iPhones in the city, which has the largest electronics market in the world , police chiefs have told The Independent - but the criminals require the devices to be disconnected from the victims’ Apple accounts.

Mr Bramah-Calvert, whose phone was an iPhone 13, said: “I’d been following it for days and then was surprised to see it suddenly in China, and then I started getting messages to my husband’s phone.

“At first they were from someone claiming to have bought it and asking I disconnect it - but then it turned threatening and I was then sent a video of a man holding a gun. At first, I was completely taken back by it.”

The PR worker then went online and discovered other phone-snatch victims had also tracked their phones to the same location in the Chinese city, and been sent similar message, although not one with a video of an armed man.

In the messages, seen by The Independent, one said “I know who you are and where you live and ur whole family will get slaughtered”.

Christopher Bramah-Calvert (left) with his husband Stephen, the pair received threatening messages when Christopher’s iPhone was stolen and tracked to China ( Christopher Bramah-Calvert )

Mr Bramah-Calvert ignored the demands on advice from police and his insurance company before the phone disappeared from the tracking app.

He said: “The threats and language were obviously all part of the tactics to get me to release the device, and the video would have been very intimidating for some people. I was shocked by the language.

“I knew nothing would come of it, but if it was my parents, they could have dealt with it in a different way.”

A search online shows Mr Bramah-Calvert’s story is not rare.

Apple’s own discussion boards and Reddit forums feature many other victims with stolen phones ending up in Shenzhen, some saying they had been asked for Apple ID and screen lock passwords.

Screengrab from the video sent to Christopher Bramah-Calvert’s husband, demanding he release his stolen iPhone from his Apple account ( )

The tight security of iPhones means that there is little way for a criminal who has stolen one to get into or use the device without its passcode or Apple account password, unless it is remotely removed from that account for someone else to use, which also requires a login.

That means the phones are largely useless to any thief who does not have them – and means that attackers can resort to those violent or threatening messages in an attempt to get them.

The number of mobile phone thefts hit a record-high in 2023, with almost 85,000 across England and Wales, according to data obtained by The Times.

Inspector Dan Green, from City of London police’s proactive crime team, urged people not to cooperate with the criminals’ demands, and to pass on tracking information on devices to police forces as soon they become available.

He said: ”I can see why they [victims] go “yes, fine take it”, but that’s what they are preying on, they are making these messages and violent demands in the hope that people will just give in and buckle.”

The theft of Mr Bramah-Calvert’s phone was reported to the Met Police, but Insp Green said his force was also dealing with incidents of stolen devices ending up in China.

His team last year uncovered an operation where hundreds of phones were taken through crimes including muggings, knife-point robberies and distraction burglaries, with some of the devices sent to Shenzhen.

The force has taken a proactive approach on the issue after mobile phone thefts peaked at 143 cases in July in 2022 - but Insp Green called on victims to report all information on tracking, adding there was “not alot” they could do when the phones reach China.

He said: “We will normally try and have a look, but we will try and manage their expectations as well and say look “it’s not as easy as turning up, smashing a door down and getting your phone”, there’s alot more to it than that.

“But without us getting that information we’re never going to know.”

He said it’s not known how the phones are sent to China, but that “many” phones can be packaged up and posted abroad.

While a stolen phone could be “too hot to handle” in the UK, he said, in China, it was unlikely to be flagged up anywhere when reused legitimately, adding “I’d suggest [they are] more valuable out there where they can either be recycled or dismantled.”

The Met Police said Mr Bramah-Calvert’s phone theft was investigated, but the case was closed “pending further new investigative opportunities”.