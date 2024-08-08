Support truly

A young mother stabbed to death in Ipswich city centre in broad daylight has been named by relatives and friends.

Courtney Mitchell, 26, was attacked with a knife on Tuesday evening close to a skate park on the banks of the River Orwell.

Suffolk Police said a man believed to be known to Ms Mitchell was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

Her uncle Will Hutchinson posted an emotional tribute to the mother-of-three on Facebook.

He wrote: “This is my niece Courtney Mitchell, 26 years of age, it would have been her 27th birthday on Friday.

“Unfortunately... Courtney’s young life was brutally taken from us and her children.

“Her whole family is utterly devastated.

“Her three young babies whom she adored will never see their mum again, her family will miss that beautiful smile, her infectious laugh that lit up a room, her mischievous and cheeky manner.

“We will fight for the justice she deserves and ensure she has a legacy. She was a shining light in a dark world.”

Police in Ipswich arrested a man on suspicion of her murder ( Getty )

Emergency services were called to Burrell Road shortly after 7.10pm following reports that a woman had been stabbed.

After his arrest, the 27-year-old suspect from Ipswich was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where he continues to be questioned by detectives.

Superintendent Andy Martin said: “Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area as our investigation continues.

“While we remain in the early stages of our enquiries, we believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

“We would continue to urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it may be, to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police. Drivers with dash cameras, or anyone with CCTV or doorbell cameras in the area, are asked to review any footage between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for anything that may be relevant.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 330 of 6 August 2024.