Four people were injured and one was arrested following a clash between pro-Iran supporters and anti-Iranian government protesters.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Alperton Lane, Wembley, at 6.21pm on Friday following reports of disorder.

An event was taking place to mark the death of the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, which was attended by supporters of the Iranian government.

The Met said anti-government protesters had gathered outside the venue and clashes broke out between the groups.

Officers and other Met resources attended alongside paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed four people were injured and treated by paramedics. One person was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The spokesperson added: “Their injuries are not believed to be either life threatening or life changing.

“A dispersal order was implemented, requiring those involved to leave the area. It will remain in force until 03.00hrs.

“Further inquiries will now follow to establish what further offences took place and to identify those involved.

“This will include an examination of footage shared on social media.

“Anyone with other footage or information is encouraged to call 101, to message @MetCC or to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 with the reference 6379/24MAY.”