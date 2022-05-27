Six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and money laundering offences, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The suspects were detained on Wednesday during raids in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Ireland, according to reports.

The arrests comes just days before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards set to take part in the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2.

However, the MoD has said none of those being investigated will take part in parades for the celebrations.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence press office said: “As part of a planned operation the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.

“None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades.

“The Army does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour. As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further.”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the reports.

The Irish Guards have been the most operationally active unit in the British Army over recent years.

A source at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, Hants, where the 1st Battalion are based, told The Sun: “They came in like the DEA — kicking down doors.

“There was no warning. We were told they had been planning the operation for months.

“It wasn’t just the barracks. They searched the soldiers’ homes off base. It’s all come as a huge shock.”