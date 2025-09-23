Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

‘She meant the world to me’: Father pays tribute to daughter, 2, allegedly murdered and raped

Isabelle’s father has led tributes to the two-year-old girl, who died in hospital after police were called to a property in North Yorkshire

Alex Ross
Tuesday 23 September 2025 08:55 BST
Isabelle Rose Welsh died shortly after being taken to hospital on 13 September
Isabelle Rose Welsh died shortly after being taken to hospital on 13 September (Cleveland Police)

A two-year-old girl described as being “full of joy and laughter” was allegedly murdered and raped in North Yorkshire.

Isabelle Rose Welsh was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to a property in Hartington Close, Thornaby, Teesside, on Saturday, 13 September.

However, she died shortly after she arrived at hospital, Cleveland Police said.

Harrison Simpson, 21, and Alexandra Walker, 25, both of Hartington Close, have since been charged with murder, and Mr Simpson has also been charged with rape.

The defendants have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They appeared in court last Friday, and have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on 6 November.

In a statement following Isabelle’s death, the family said: “Rest in peace Isabelle, fly high little girl. Forever two.”

Toys and photographs of Isabelle have been laid at Hartington Close as the community reacts to the toddler’s death.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Josh Welsh, Isabelle’s father, said a balloon release was done at the weekend, and a candle vigil was attended by around 200 people.

He said: “She meant the world to me – she was full of smiles, full of cuddles, full of joy, full of laughter. She loved Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as toy unicorns. She was interested in loads of things.”

He added: “We’re getting through it as a family together by supporting each other.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said Isabelle’s relatives were devastated by her death, and have asked for privacy “as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child”.

“Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time,” they added.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in