A two-year-old girl described as being “full of joy and laughter” was allegedly murdered and raped in North Yorkshire.

Isabelle Rose Welsh was rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to a property in Hartington Close, Thornaby, Teesside, on Saturday, 13 September.

However, she died shortly after she arrived at hospital, Cleveland Police said.

Harrison Simpson, 21, and Alexandra Walker, 25, both of Hartington Close, have since been charged with murder, and Mr Simpson has also been charged with rape.

The defendants have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They appeared in court last Friday, and have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Teesside Crown Court on 6 November.

In a statement following Isabelle’s death, the family said: “Rest in peace Isabelle, fly high little girl. Forever two.”

Toys and photographs of Isabelle have been laid at Hartington Close as the community reacts to the toddler’s death.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Josh Welsh, Isabelle’s father, said a balloon release was done at the weekend, and a candle vigil was attended by around 200 people.

He said: “She meant the world to me – she was full of smiles, full of cuddles, full of joy, full of laughter. She loved Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as toy unicorns. She was interested in loads of things.”

He added: “We’re getting through it as a family together by supporting each other.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said Isabelle’s relatives were devastated by her death, and have asked for privacy “as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child”.

“Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time,” they added.