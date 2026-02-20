Two charged with murder after death of three-year-old boy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people have been charged with murder after a three year boy from south-east London died last month, the Met Police have said.

Isiayah Henry, from Woolwich, died on 19 January after he was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries earlier in the month.

Following an appearance at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, Tanisha Henry, 28, and Mikael Williams, 30, were charged with murder and causing/allowing the death of a child in connection with Isiayah’s death.

The Met Police said: “Isiayah’s family have been informed and continue to receive support from specialist officers.”

open image in gallery Tanisha Henry and Mikael Williams will appear at Woolwich Crown Court on 22 April ( PA Archive )

According to court documents, the pair faced counts of causing Isiayah grievous bodily harm with intent and causing or allowing him to suffer serious physical harm.

Henry of St Marys Street, Woolwich, and Williams, of Beaconsfield Rd, will reappear at Woolwich Crown Court on 22 April.

The Met Police said they were called to hospital on 3 January following concerns around Isiayah’s injuries. “Despite best efforts of medical staff, the child sadly died on Monday, 19 January,” the force added.

Following initial enquiries, a safeguarding and criminal investigation was launched by officers, and enquiries have been ongoing within the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

