Teenage Isis supporter ‘wanted to attack Isle of Wight Festival’, court hears
Boy, 15, allegedly decided attacking festival was not practical and started considering other targets
An alleged teenage Isis supporter wanted to attack the Isle of Wight music festival, a court has heard.
The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of preparing acts of terrorism leading up to his arrest on 11 July.
The defendant denied the charge during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
It heard that he carried out online research for the Isle of Wight festival and looked up different kinds of weapons, vehicles and stab vests.
The court was told that the defendant, who is from the Isle of Wight, later decided that attacking the festival would be impractical and started considering other targets.
Prosecutor James Cable said that when he was arrested, the boy was found to be carrying a knife and a “number of notes” in his bag.
Mr Cable added that one of the notes was entitled To My Family and “appears to be a martyrdom note asking his mother not to grieve for him”.
District Judge Tan Ikram remanded the teenager in youth detention ahead of a hearing at the Old Bailey on 19 August.
