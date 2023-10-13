Alleged IS member facing five terror charges appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of five terror offences, including being a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS).

Kyle Marcano is charged with a single count of membership of IS, a proscribed organisation, and four counts of disseminating a terrorist publication.

A document saying “there is no life without jihad” and two images on encrypted app Telegram are among the materials he is accused of disseminating, the charges say.

He is said to have been an IS member between January 10 and March 15, while the alleged dissemination allegedly happened in March.

Appearing at the Old Bailey via video link, he spoke only to confirm his date of birth during a brief hearing.

The defendant, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker remanded Marcano into custody until he appears at Birmingham Crown Court on November 28 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.