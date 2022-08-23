Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man shared IS video glorifying fighters, court told

Sabbir Miah, 29, allegedly posted the propaganda in a private group in June last year.

Emily Pennink
Tuesday 23 August 2022 15:26
Metropolitan Police handout photo of 24-year-old Sabbir Miah who is facing jail for sharing Islamic State propaganda while on bail (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police handout photo of 24-year-old Sabbir Miah who is facing jail for sharing Islamic State propaganda while on bail (Metropolitan Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man has gone on trial accused of sharing a video on Facebook glorifying so-called Islamic State (IS) fighters.

Sabbir Miah, 29, allegedly posted the propaganda in a private group in June last year.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told he had five previous convictions for similar offences committed in 2016 and 2017.

Opening his trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Diana Wilson said: “The very same day Mr Miah joined the group he posted a video which could be viewed by anyone in the private group.

It clearly is an IS publication which glorifies IS fighters and is intended to do so

Prosecutor Diana Wilson

“The video includes a black flag that has been adopted by Islamic State and is produced by Al-Hayat media, who produce IS propaganda.”

“It clearly is an IS publication which glorifies IS fighters and is intended to do so.”

The English-speaking narrator made reference to a British fighter, named as Abu Abdullah al-Habashi, who died near the Syria border town of Kobani, jurors heard.

The video prompted 23 reactions on Facebook and four comments, the court heard.

In response to one comment that he could not share the video, Miah allegedly replied: “It seems like the privacy settings has changed to private bro.”

Following his arrest at a temporary address in London on November 2 last year, Miah allegedly commented: “It’s weird because I haven’t posted anything.”

Ms Wilson told how Miah had three convictions for distributing a terrorist publication relating to IS videos on an earlier Facebook account in 2016.

In early 2017, he posted further IS videos on Instagram and WhatsApp resulting in two more convictions.

The court heard he had pleaded guilty to those offences.

Miah, of Newham, east London, denies a single charge of disseminating a terrorist publication and the Old Bailey trial continues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in