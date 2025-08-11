Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Kent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three teenagers have been arrested following the death of a man on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Kent Police officers were called to the Warden Bay Road area in Leysdown-on-Sea shortly after 7pm on Sunday to reports of an altercation and a serious assault on a man.

Paramedics also attended, and a man in his 40s was confirmed dead.

His next of kin has been informed.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody pending further inquiries, police said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...