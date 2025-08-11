Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Kent

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, are in custody

Sian Elvin
Monday 11 August 2025 11:57 BST
Three teenagers are in custody after a man died
Three teenagers are in custody after a man died (PA Archive)

Three teenagers have been arrested following the death of a man on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Kent Police officers were called to the Warden Bay Road area in Leysdown-on-Sea shortly after 7pm on Sunday to reports of an altercation and a serious assault on a man.

Paramedics also attended, and a man in his 40s was confirmed dead.

His next of kin has been informed.

A 16-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15, have since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They remain in custody pending further inquiries, police said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

