Boy, 15, due in court after being accused of planning terror attacks
The 15-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
A 15-year-old boy from Cowes on the Isle of Wight has been charged with a terrorism offence.
The teenager was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with help from Hampshire Constabulary on Monday July 11.
On Sunday July 17, after being quizzed, he was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday July 18.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.