‘Predatory paedophile’ kickboxing coach jailed for four more years

An imprisoned “predatory paedophile” kickboxing coach has been sentenced to an extra four years behind bars.

David Prosser, who was prosecuted for sexual offences against children in 1997, 2009 and 2019, was on Thursday sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court in London for sexually abusing five young boys under 16 between 1989 and 1996, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 64-year-old is already serving a 24-and-a-half year prison term for child sexual offences.

Prosser was a kickboxing coach in the 1980s and 1990s and the five victims from the fresh case were students at his club.

Melissa Garner, senior Crown prosecutor within the RASSO Unit in CPS London North, said: “This case demonstrates the CPS do not hesitate to prosecute perpetrators of sexual abuse where there is sufficient evidence regardless of how long ago the crimes were committed.

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward as an adult to report what happened to you as child.

“The victims have shown a great deal of strength and bravery in reporting these crimes and supporting the prosecution and I would like to thank them for their resilience.

“I sincerely hope that this sentence will now provide a sense that Prosser has been brought to justice for his crimes against them.”

In September 2009, he was jailed for 21 years at the same court.

At that time, he was known to have preyed on 20 boys and a girl aged nine to 13 during a 20-year reign of terror.

Most were targeted after attending one of his makeshift clubs in pubs, community centres and schools.

He would then single out a would-be victim, praise their skills, and then offer them one-to-one tuition at his home.

Once he had them “away from prying eyes” he bribed them with alcohol, cash, cigarettes, drugs and gifts before abusing them.

The latest sentencing comes after police said in 2009 that there were “certainly a lot of other victims out there”, probably too traumatised to come forward.

At that time, Prosser, from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, admitted nine sexual offences and was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court of a further 42.

Apart from four rapes and two attempted rapes, there were 41 indecent assaults, three of indecency with a child, and one other serious sexual offence.

All were committed between 1980 and 2000 in his home town and in London, the court heard.

At the 2009 sentencing, Judge Jonathan Lowen told the father-of-two and former bouncer: “You were in fact a predatory paedophile who abused the trust placed in you at every opportunity.

“This court has heard shocking accounts of lives spoilt, some even broken by illness by what you did for your own sexual gratification.”