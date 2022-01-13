Murder accused to face trial after denying charge during crown court appearance
Eugeniu Rusnac, 36, is accused of killing Ion Cernei, 36.
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in West London.
Eugeniu Rusnac, 36, is accused of killing Ion Cernei, 36, last year.
Mr Cernei was found by emergency services with head injuries at a home in Fawns Manor Close in Feltham Hounslow on Sunday October 17.
He was taken to hospital but died the next day.
Rusnac, of Cedar Road, Feltham, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court via video link, wearing grey overalls to deny the charge.
A trial date was set for July 4 at the same court.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.