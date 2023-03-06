CCTV shows moment masked man armed with machete robs London shop

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CCTV footage shows the moment a masked man armed with a machete robbed a shop in London’s Islington.

The man entered the grocery store on Grosvenor Avenue and threatened the shopkeeper before making off with cash and cigarettes.

He then ran off towards Highbury New Park after the incident which happened at around 11pm on 10 October last year.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old, approximately 6ft and of a skinny build.

Police officers found the machete under some bins nearby, but the search continues to identify the masked man.

Detective Constable Hickson of the Met’s Central North BCU said: “The police investigation led to the recovery of the machete, which was left under communal bins outside Hillfield House off Grosvenor Avenue. However, the suspect remains outstanding.

“I appreciate the CCTV is not especially clear and does not show his full face, but I am hopeful that the man’s clothing and the moving images of him will enable somebody to recognise him.

“Clearly he is a callous individual who is quite willing to brandish a terrifying weapon for relatively little reward. He does not deserve to be protected.

“If you know who he is, please tell police or, to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.”