For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the death of a man and a young teenager in north London.

Officers were called at 11.33pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing in Elthorne Road, Islington. A 15-year-old, who the Metropolitan Police have now named as Leonardo Reid, had been stabbed and he died at the scene, just after midnight.

A 23-year-old man was also stabbed and rushed to hospital where he later died, while a third person, a man aged 28, suffered a stab wound which was not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers have informed the victims' next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers. Post-mortem examinations will be conducted in due course.

The 46-year-old suspect is currently in custody at a north London police station.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter previously said: "My thoughts are with the families of the two victims who have suffered such an unimaginable loss in this shocking and unacceptable incident."

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or tweet MetCC quoting reference CAD 9383/29Jun.