Woman under police watch in hospital after nine-year-old girl dies in village

A woman in a life-threatening condition is under police watch in hospital after a nine-year-old girl died and two other children were hurt.

Police were called to a property in Middle Street, Islip, at 11.15am on Tuesday after receiving reports that three children had been assaulted.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said the nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene in the Oxfordshire village, while a boy and a girl were taken to hospital for treatment before later being discharged.

He said: "A post-mortem examination has been carried out, but the cause of death remains unascertained pending further investigation.

"The girl's family is being supported by specially trained family liaison officers and has requested privacy at this difficult time."

Detective Inspector Amy Fox said the woman, aged 49, remained in hospital and no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

She said: "First and foremost, our deepest sympathies are with the child's family, friends and all who knew and loved her.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy and we are doing everything we can to support those affected.

"A 49-year-old woman from Oxfordshire was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition and is currently under police bed watch.

"We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with this incident.

"The scene has now concluded at the property but officers will continue to be present in the area over the weekend, and we encourage anyone with concerns or information to speak with them.

"This remains a highly sensitive and complex investigation. I want to sincerely thank the community for their understanding and patience as we work to uncover the full circumstances."