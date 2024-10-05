Arrests made as tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters gather in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday ahead of the anniversary of the 7 October attacks in Israel.

Officers have made 15 arrests so far, the Metropolitan Police said, as part of a “significant” policing operation across the capital in response to the planned protest and memorial events.

One person was arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, and there were seven arrests on suspicion of public order offences – three of which were allegedly racially aggravated.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, three were arrested on suspicion of assault and one person was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Public Order Act condition.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence. Officers formed a cordon to stop any groups breaking away from the main protest.

Some were holding Lebanese and Iranian flags and banners stating “we do not stand with genocide” and “Zionism is racism”, with many chanting “free, free Palestine”.

Pro-Palestinian activists gathered in Bedford Square on Saturday morning amid a heavy police presence ( Ben Bauer/PA Wire )

Organisers said demonstrators planned to “target” companies and institutions they claim are “complicit in Israel’s crimes”.

Protesters blocked Tottenham Court Road by gathering outside a Barclays branch just after midday, with a sign held near the entrance reading: “Shame on those who looked away from the sadistic genocide of mainly children in Gaza and the West Bank.”

A short while later they blocked Gower Street near the British Museum, and police appeared to form a line to prevent the group from meeting up with another group of activists in Russell Square.

Pro-Israeli counter demonstrators shout as pro-Palestinian activists ( AFP via Getty Images )

They then gathered outside the British Library, chanting: “Yemen, Yemen make us proud. Turn another ship around”, and: “British Museum. Paint it red. Over 100,000 dead.”

The atmosphere in Covent Garden turned hostile as pro-Palestine activists and counter-demonstrators shouted and chanted at each other as they passed. They booed and chanted “shame on you” as they passed.

The two groups were separated by barriers, a row of police and a row of activists.

In Bedford Square, demonstrators could be heard chanting: “When Palestine is under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back. When Lebanon is under attack. What do we do? Stand up. Fight back.”

The crowd’s march then moved towards Russell Square where police officers attempted to remove protesters. There were a few scuffles as officers pushed back activists and appeared to make arrests.

At least three people were pinned down on the ground by officers.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign ( Ben Bauer/PA Wire )

The march culminated outside Downing Street with protestors chanting “free, free Palestine” as speakers continued to criticise Sir Keir Starmer’s government. The crowd stretched back from No 10 past Trafalgar Square.

On Sunday afternoon, a memorial event will be held in Hyde Park, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council and other groups.

The Metropolitan Police said they are unaware of any events taking place so far on Monday – the anniversary of the 7 October attacks in Israel.

Commander Lou Puddefoot, who is leading the operation, said the force had policed previous protests “without fear or favour”.

“Protests and related events have become a feature of the 12 months since the appalling terrorist attacks in Israel almost a year ago,” she said.

“We have policed them without fear or favour, ensuring that lawful protest has been allowed to take place but intervening where the line has been crossed into criminality.”

Ms Puddlefoot added the timings of the demonstrations have led to fears over safety and security due to “heightened emotions”.

“We are also working closely with key partners in communities to provide advice, reassurance and a visible presence particularly in those areas where we know fears are heightened,” she said.

“I would urge anyone who sees or hears something suspicious, no matter how small, to tell us. Call 101, or 999 in an emergency. If you are at an event and there are officers there, please raise your concerns with them. They are there to help, to reassure and to keep you safe.”