Police officer admits terror offences over WhatsApp messages supporting Hamas

A 26-year-old police officer has pleaded guilty to two terror offences over messages he shared on WhatsApp in support of Hamas.

West Yorkshire Police constable Mohammed Adil shared two images in support of Hamas – a banned group in the UK – just weeks after the October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw another 250 being taken hostage.

The messages Adil shared on his WhatsApp stories in October and November last year show a Hamas fighter wearing a Hamas headband, prosecutor Bridget Fitzpatrick told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

The image posted on October 31 had writing on it saying: “Today is the time for the Palestinian people to rise, set their paths straight and establish an independent Palestinian state.”

It was said to be a quote from the leader of Hamas’s military wing, Mohammed Deif.

The image on November 4 had another message on it, saying: “We will hold accountable all those who occupied our lands and Allah will hold accountable all those who remained silent against this occupation and oppression.”

The second quote was said to be from Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Al-Qassam brigade – which is Hamas’s military wing.

Two of Adil’s colleagues reported to their superior officers that they had viewed images posted by Adil on his WhatsApp stories which caused them “concern”, the prosecution said.

Adil had 1,092 contacts on his WhatsApp at the time who would have been able to access the images for 24 hours, Ms Fitzpatrick said.

Adil was arrested on November 6 and had his mobile seized.

He answered no comment to all questions during his interview.

Adil, from the Wibsey area of Bradford, who spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to make his pleas, was given conditional bail and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He will be sentenced on June 4 at the same court.

Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said: “I accept that at the time of the offending you were of good character.

“The Crown has conceded you didn’t put the pictures on WhatsApp against the public at large.”

Mr Goldspring added the matters are “very serious” and said at this stage he is not persuaded he can “rule out custody”.

Adil, who is based in Calderdale, is currently suspended.