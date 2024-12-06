Activists in court over break-in and £1m damage at Israeli defence firm UK site

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Eight pro-Palestine protesters have appeared in court accused of breaking into an Israel-based defence firm’s site in South Gloucestershire, with sledgehammers and whips in their possession, and causing more than £1 million of damage.

Elbit Systems UK’s site near Patchway, Bristol, was allegedly attacked by members of Palestine Action in the early hours of August 6.

Sean Middlebrough, 32; Aleksandra Herbich, 40; Teuta Hoxha, 28; Julia Brigadirova, 32; Heba Muraisi, 30; Qesser Zuhrah, 19; Zahra Farooque, 24; and Kamran Ahmed, 27, all appeared via video link at the Old Bailey on Friday accused of aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

Around 40 people gathered outside the court building ahead of the hearing, with Palestinian flags dotting the small crowd and a large sign being held up reading: “Advocating for Palestine is not a crime”.

The charges allege the group entered Elbit Systems UK as trespassers, with sledgehammers and whips in their possession, and destroyed or damaged property estimated to be worth more than £1 million.

Hoxha, from East Dulwich, south-east London, and Brigadirova, of Manchester, only face those two counts.

While Middlebrough, of Liverpool; Herbich, of Kensal Rise, north-west London; Zuhrah, of Wembley, north London; Muraisi, of High Barnet, north London; Farooque, of Fulham, south-west London; and Ahmed, of East Ham, east London, have also been charged with violent disorder.

A previous court hearing was told a vehicle was driven into the building’s doors during the protest, and two responding police officers and a security guard were injured.

Ten others have appeared in court and are due to stand trial next year charged over the same incident.

Samuel Corner, 22, of Devon, is charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder.

He is also charged with causing police sergeant Kate Evans grievous bodily harm and Pc Aaron Buxton and Angelo Volente actual bodily harm.

The eight of you are before the court for serious matters Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb

Jordan Devlin, 30, of Stoke Newington, north-east London; Charlotte Head, 28, of Caerleon, Newport, South Wales; Leona Kameo, 28, of Hackney, east London; Fatema Rajwani, 20, of East Mitcham, Merton, south-west London; Zoe Rogers, 20, of Enfield, north London; Hannah Davidson, 51, of Calder Gardens, Edinburgh; Ian Sanders, 45, of Regent Place, Leamington Spa; William Plastow, 33, of High Croft Avenue, Manchester; and Madeline Norman, 29, of Wester Drylaw Drive, Edinburgh, are all charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage.

The group, apart from Sanders and Plastow, are additionally charged with violent disorder.

The group of 10 defendants are due to appear at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on January 17, and the group of eight will attend the court on the same date for a mention hearing where the two cases are expected to be joined.

The group of eight will enter pleas at a hearing on May 2.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told them on Friday: “The eight of you are before the court for serious matters.

“It looks as if your trial will not take place for many many months.”