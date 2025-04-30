Alleged knifeman ‘with martyrdom note tried to break into Israeli embassy’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An alleged knifeman carrying a martyrdom note tried to break into the Israeli embassy in London by scaling the 8ft fence in front of the building, a court has heard.

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, of no fixed address, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of possession of a pointed or bladed article.

It is claimed that he wrote a martyrdom note and went to the embassy in Kensington on Monday armed with two kitchen knives.

Speaking only to confirm his identity, bearded Albadri appeared flanked by two dock officers wearing a black sweatshirt and grey trousers.

The court heard that he wanted “to send a message to the Israeli government to stop the war”.

He was arrested at around 6pm on Monday by officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command as it is alleged he tried to enter the site.

Earlier, Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said there is no wider threat to the public.

The embassy also published a statement on X, formerly Twitter, thanking British security forces for “their immediate response and ongoing efforts to secure the embassy” and confirming that all staff and visitors were safe.

Albadri was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on May 7.