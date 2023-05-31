For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a 10-year-old boy killed in a vicious dog attack involving an American bulldog said she is “haunted” by the death of her son.

Jack Lis was attacked and killed by an XL Bully – a breed developed from the American pit bull terrier – last year in South Wales while he played at a friend’s house.

Now, his mother Emma Whitfield has spoken of her pain since her son’s death.

Emma Whitfield says she has flashbacks to the tragic incident (ITV)

“I still have terrible flashbacks,” the 32-year-old told the Daily Mirror. “I still see the animal and its teeth. I hear the barking.

Ms Whitfield said she relives the event multiple times a day. “It’s torture,” she said.

The mother added that she is still “haunted” by the image of a policeman dragging her son out of the dog’s mouth by the arm.

The dog’s owner Brandon Hayden, then 19, was sentenced in June 2022 to just over four years at a young offenders’ institution and Amy Salter, then 29, was jailed for three years after they pleaded guilty to being in charge of the out of control dog, which was named Beast.

Jack Lis was just 10 years-old when he was killed (PA Media)

Ms Whitfield last year condemned the length of the sentences, saying they were too lenient.

“No sentence will ever be enough,” she said at the time. “It’s not even close to justice.”

CCTV footage shows ‘Beast’ lunging at strangers before fatal attack took place (Police handout)

‘Beast’ lunging at a stranger before mauling Jack to death (Gwent Police)

She called for tougher sentences with Salter possibly being released from prison before the end of the year.

“She only missed one Christmas when we have lost a lifetime of them,” Ms Whitfield said.

Now, the grieving mother is calling for “Jack Lis Law”, named after her son, to prevent more children from losing their lives as a result of dangerous dogs.

The campaign is backed by the Dog Control Coalition – which includes the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and Battersea Dogs & Cats Home – and Caerphilly’s Labour MP Wayne David.

Amy Salter and Brandon Hayden were both convicted over the death (Gwent Police/PA)

Ms Whitfield said the Government needs to act now to prevent more deaths, but insisted not all breeders or owners need policing under new legislation.

A further 15 people have lost their lives in dog attacks in the 18 months since Jack’s death, including an 83-year-old woman in Caerphilly, while there were nearly 22,000 cases of injuries from out-of-control dogs in 2022.

The XL Bully is not recognised as an official breed by the UK’s Kennel Club.