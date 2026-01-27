Boy, 14, charged over death of teenager in e-scooter crash
The boy has been charged with causing the death of Jacob Calland by dangerous driving following the crash in Wythenshawe in Manchester in March last year
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after another boy died following a crash involving the e-scooter they were riding and a car in Manchester.
Jacob Calland, also aged 14, died following the incident in Wythenshawe at around 4pm on 19 March 2025.
Greater Manchester Police said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving unlicensed, and causing death by driving uninsured.
He has been released on bail to next appear at Manchester Youth Court on 24 February 2026.
This is a breaking story - more to follow
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks