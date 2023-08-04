‘Culture of cruelty’: Mother and stepfather jailed over death of 10-month-old son

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother and stepfather have been jailed over the death of a 10-month-old boy who endured “repeated physical abuse” as part of a “culture of cruelty”.

Craig Crouch, 39, was convicted on Wednesday of the “vicious” murder of Jacob Crouch at their Derbyshire home in December 2020, as well as three counts of child cruelty.

Jacob’s mother, Gemma Barton, 33, was cleared of murder and manslaughter but found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child, and one count of child cruelty.

Prosecutors said Jacob endured “significant pain and suffering” and was “assaulted on a regular basis” by Crouch over six months, culminating in a “vicious” assault that tore his stomach (Derbyshire Police/PA Wire)

Crouch, of Donisthorpe Lane, Moira, Leicestershire, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years, while Barton, of Ray Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, was given a 10-year sentence at the same court on Friday, after the pair were remanded into custody by Mr Justice Kerr following the guilty verdicts.

Jailing Crouch, Mr Justice Kerr said the offence was “an abuse of trust of the grossest kind”, adding: “You have not shown any remorse for what you did.”

Mr Kerr said Crouch was “domineering, aggressive, boastful and arrogant”, behaviour Barton tolerated due to “misplaced affection”.

Barton wept in the dock as her sentence was handed down, with the judge telling her: ““You either knew or should have known the risk to Jacob from Mr Crouch, and did nothing to protect him from it.”

The pair were convicted following a seven-week trial at Derby Crown Court, which heard from prosecutors that Jacob endured “significant pain and suffering” and was “assaulted on a regular basis” by Crouch over six months, culminating in a “vicious” assault that tore his stomach.

The youngster was found dead in his cot on December 30 2020 at the family home in Foxley Chase, Linton, Swadlincote, despite Crouch claiming in a 999 call that Jacob was “fine” just two hours before he died.

A mother and stepfather have been jailed over the death of a 10-month-old boy who endured their “repeated physical abuse” (PA Media)

A post-mortem examination found that he had died as a result of peritonitis – an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs – caused by a traumatic bowel perforation.

Dr Michael Biggs, a forensic pathologist, told the trial that this could have only been caused by blunt force trauma, such as a punch, kick or stamp.

Further examinations found that Jacob also had 39 rib fractures, 19 visible bruises and internal injuries, which Dr Biggs likened to those seen in car crash victims.

In a victim personal statement, read out in court by prosecutor, Mary Prior KC, Andrew Smith, Jacob’s father, told of how his pain will be with him for a lifetime.

He said: “I never got to meet him. All I have is a photo to remember him by. I will never be able to hug him and celebrate his achievements. I will never be able to buy him his first pint when he turns 18. You have taken Jacob and all the memories we would have shared.

A post-mortem examination found that Jacob Crouch had died as a result of peritonitis – an infection of the lining of the abdominal organs – caused by a traumatic bowel perforation (PA Media)

“The pain will be with me for a lifetime. It will never go away.

“I can’t understand how or why you could inflict the injuries you did, Craig. My boy has some justice now, but it will never be enough for his suffering.”

In his statement, also read out by Mrs Prior, Malcolm Barton, Jacob’s maternal grandfather, called Crouch a liar. He added: “We did not like Craig at all. His lies were huge and unbelievable, but he did not come over to me as a violent person.”

Describing Jacob as “such a happy little lad”, he said: “He was sitting on the floor and crawling about and I remember he was playing with his great-grandad’s walking stick.

“We have lost the opportunity to see Jacob grow up, we will never see him have his 18th birthday, get married and have children of his own.”

A custody van is driven into Derby Crown Court, where Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch have been sentenced following the death of 10-month-old baby Jacob Crouch (Jacob King/PA Wire)

In text messages, Crouch told Barton she needed to be more “regimental” with Jacob, claimed he was “starting to get really pissed off with him” and talked about bathing him in bleach.

Crouch, a former forklift driver at JCB, denied ever having harmed Jacob and suggested the injuries could have been caused by his stepson falling over or hitting himself with a toy, an explanation that a consultant paediatrician labelled “not remotely” possible.

But the jury unanimously rejected Crouch’s account after four days of deliberation.

Barton also denied ever having hurt her son, instead blaming her partner, and said that she went along with Crouch’s parenting style as it was “Craig’s way or no way”.

