A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s neighbour in the heart has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 19 years.

Jaden Sheriff, 20, stabbed Robert Watson, 37, in Hamilton Crescent, Harrow, north-west London, on the afternoon of last February 26.

Following a trial at the Old Bailey, Sheriff, from Hackney, north London, was found guilty of murder and acquitted of having a knife on January 30.

During the trial, the court heard how Mr Weston was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a 12in wound which punctured his heart.

Three days before, Sheriff had told his girlfriend Jaid that he needed to have sex because he had “blue balls”, the Old Bailey was told.

When Jaid told Mr Weston what he had said, he advised her that Sheriff was not telling the truth and an argument ensued.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC had told jurors: “The prosecution say, quite simply, the defendant was upset that his false suggestion that he needed to have sex due to ‘blue balls’ had been called out, and rather than own up and take responsibility for his actions, he directed his anger at Robert Weston.”

On the morning of Mr Weston’s death, Sheriff had told Jaid he was coming over to apologise, telling her: “Idk (I don’t know) what came over me sorry Jaid.”

The court heard how Sheriff had followed Mr Watson into his home and began “punching and insulting” him in his bedroom while he pleaded with him to not to hurt him.

open image in gallery Jaden Sheriff (Met Police) ( PA Media )

He then retreated to the floor in what Jaid described as a “W position”. She then tried to get in between the two of them before Sheriff pulled her away, ripping out her hair extensions in the process.

He then stabbed Mr Weston twice before the victim left the house, collapsed and died in the street.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday, family and friends of Mr Watson described how their lives had been “shattered” by his death.

His mother, Jan Dumbarton, said she had been forced to stop working “because of my grief” and could no longer leave the house “without experiencing panic and anxiety”.

She added: “Life will never be the same and that must be something I carry with me for every day of my life.”

Mr Watson’s sister, Marina Dumbarton, said: “The loss of my brother has affected my entire family. We have been left with an emptiness that will never be filled.

“It haunts me to know he no longer has a future, one he truly deserves. My brother’s death has shattered us and we will continue to carry this burden for the rest of our lives.”

Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Valentine’s Day, judge Rebecca Trowler KC said: “There is no punishment in terms of years which can bring (Robert) back and there are no words which I can use today which will provide comfort to Robert’s grieving family.”

As he left the dock, Sheriff blew a kiss to well-wishers in public gallery who could be heard crying during the sentencing.

After Mr Weston was stabbed, Jaid called 999 and told the operator: “My ex stabbed him with a knife.”

She went on to describe the knife used to stab Mr Weston as a little flick knife with a Celtic cross on the handle.

An examination of Sheriff’s phone revealed videos of the defendant holding a knife matching the description, jurors were told.

Sheriff was arrested the next day and claimed in a prepared statement that Mr Weston had been spying on his ex-girlfriend.

He claimed Mr Weston had threatened to stab him and had come at him with a vegetable knife which he took from his kitchen.

He told police the victim had swung at him and he stabbed him in the upper torso before Mr Weston ran off.

He stated: “The whole incident lasted three to five minutes including the arguing, everything happened so fast.

“Not knowing what to do I discarded the knife in a river near Hackney Marshes.”

The defendant asserted that at all times he was acting in self-defence of himself and his then-girlfriend.

He stated: “This should never have happened. From verbals, to punch, to knife, it all happened so quickly I genuinely do not know what I could have done differently. I am shocked and saddened that someone has died.”

However, Mr Polnay told police the account Sheriff gave was “plainly false” and at odds with Jaid’s version of events and text messages in the lead-up to the stabbing.