Five youths in court after man fatally stabbed near supermarket

Five youths have appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was fatally stabbed near a supermarket.

Ian Kirwan, who worked as a software engineer contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died after an incident outside the Asda store in Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, on Tuesday March 8.

The youths, all males aged between 13 and 15 who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.

One appeared via video-link while the other four appeared in person.

Three of the youths have denied murdering Mr Kirwan, while two have yet to enter pleas.

The Recorder of Worcester, Judge James Burbidge QC, set a provisional date for a six-week trial, starting on November 7.

Addressing the youths, whose families accompanied those who were in court, he said: “Stay in contact with your lawyers.

“You will have to set out in writing what your defence is to the offences.”

In a statement issued a week after Mr Kirwan’s death, relatives paid tribute to him as “the warmest, kindest man” who loved his family and friends dearly.

More than a dozen members of Mr Kirwan’s family sat in the public gallery for the 50-minute hearing on Monday.