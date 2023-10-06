For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On a Thursday morning in June, a man stands outside prison, phone poised, waiting.

“Quick question, how long have you just done?” he says as the door opens.

“Two months,” replies a man holding a duffel bag.

“What were you in for?”

“Criminal damage and section 39 common assault,” the reply.

Continuing his line of questioning: “Where you from?”

“Colne,” is the response.

As the former prisoner walks away, the man behind the camera gives an excited: “Shout-out Colne. Behave yourself, mate.”

The UK has a prison population of 95,526m and in the first quarter of this year alone 11,770 were released.

Behind bars, prisoners wonder what they’ll be met with when they leave, some are welcomed with open arms by their family and friends.

Few would predict a man from Preston asking where abouts they’re from.

Jamie Robinson, 38, spends most of his days standing outside prisons and courthouses across Britain, interviewing criminals upon their release.

From people in court for failing to pay their rent to ex-convicts convicted of serious crimes leaving prison for the first time in years, Jamie wants to share their experience on social media.

After spending time in prison himself, he says he wants to use his platform and share these conversations as a “deterrent” for others.

Jamie Robinson interviews criminals as they leave prisons (Supplied)

“The first time I went to court for battery I was 12-years-old. When I was 13, 14 and 15-years-old everyone told me I was going to prison but I didn’t believe them.” he said.

“If I had seen the real impact of prison on people, like I’m showing now, I might’ve known the reality.

“When young people see you can go to prison for things like rent arrears or other crimes that you just don’t think you can go to prison for, it makes them think twice and keeps them out of trouble.”

Jamie says the interviews are usually positively received by ex-convicts (@jailtales)

Jamie posts the videos online to his TikTok, YouTube and Instagram accounts named ‘Jail Tales’. His TikTok platform has amassed over 235,000 followers and 2.2 million likes, with one single video gaining a massive 14.8 million views.

In one video, Jamie approaches a released prisoner outside HMP Doncaster and asks what it’s like inside. The man from Rotherham replied “Sh** hole”, before saying he had been in prison for robbery.

Another video shows a prisoner just released from HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow after serving seven years. When asked about the prison he says “you don’t want to be in there,” and added that he’s “not coming back”.

Although starting the project in his hometown of Preston, Jamie has now has visited prisons and courthouses all across the UK, from Cardiff to Edinburgh. He is also planning on visiting Ireland in the near future.

When going to a location far from his home, Jamie says he sets up a tent nearby to sleep in the night before, to ensure he arrives to the prison gates by 8am. Once outside, Jamie remains stood by the prison doors until inmates are released, which he says usually happens from 9am to 10am.

Approaching the former prisoner as they step outside, he asks them to share the amount of time they have served, the amount of time they were sentenced, what it was for and where they’re from. If they stick around for long enough, Jamie asks them to share an insight into prison life.

Ending his encounters with a “stay out of trouble,” Jamie says the conversations are usually “friendly” by the time the released prisoner walks away.

Jamie asks them questions as soon as they leave the prison’s door (@jailtales)

He says he also wants his videos to show the general public that rehabilitated criminals “deserve a chance”.

He added: “People always ask if I’m scared to approach the inmates but I’ve spent years in jail. Nothing like that bothers me and I’ve never once had a problem with people coming out.

“I think everyone deserves a chance. I take everyone at face value and I believe that just because someone has been in prison, that doesn’t mean they’re a bad person.”

(Supplied)

Jamie said that at first many prisoners are “standoffish” when he approaches them, but once he tells them his own story and explains his reasoning for being there, he says “nine-out-of-ten” of them are happy to share their story.

However, he claims that he does sometimes face barriers when trying to carry out his interviews from prison staff outside the gates. Although he is legally allowed to film outside the prison, Jamie has been challenged multiple times by staff. He said once one even tried to “grab his phone”.

He said: “The staff aren’t the friendliest of people. A lot of them say I can’t film there but it’s public space and I know where I can film and where I can’t.

“There was one prison guard in Edinburgh that even grabbed my phone when I was filming the prisoners coming out and speaking to them. I like to do it as they’re leaving the door though because it’s a much more real moment than if I spoke to them down the street.

“Some prisoners don’t want to speak to me either and that’s fine. 90 percent of them do want to speak, but some just keep their heads down and keep walking. If they don’t want to talk I just put my phone down and don’t post the video.”

Jamie has gone as far as Glasgow to speak to prisoners upon their release (Supplied)

Jamie firmly believes his content is helping deter others from crime, and says he has received “hundreds” of messages since he began his platform from people thanking him for “bringing awareness” to children who “want to be associated with crime”.

“I’ve had an unbelievable response to the videos. I’ve had hundreds of people message me to tell me I’ve helped them and to thank me for showing the reality of going to prison. My inbox is flooded.” The father-of-five said.

He added: “I do think it’s important that I stay and keep going as much as I can to get my message across. I love doing it and I know I’m making a difference.”