Football fan killed with one punch in clash outside pub

A Burnley supporter who killed a Blackpool fan with a single punch to the face has been jailed.

The disturbance happened outside The Manchester pub on Blackpool Promenade at around 7.20pm on March 4, 2023, hours after the Championship game earlier in the day at Bloomfield Road.

Jake Balmforth, 35, punched Tony Johnson, 55, punched Mr Johnson once in the face, and the incident was caught on CCTV.

Police at the scene provided emergency medical assistance before Mr Johnson was taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Mr Johnson, from Blackpool, suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital two days later without regaining consciousness.

Balmforth, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court after a six-day trial earlier this month.

open image in gallery Jake Balmforth was found guilty of manslaughter ( Lancashire Constabulary/PA )

Balmforth had travelled to the Lancashire resort to watch Burnley and was in the Manchester pub which was a designated pub for Burnley supporters. Mr Johnson was among a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the pub.

Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston, jailed him for five years on Thursday. Balmforth was also issued a nine-year order banning him from football grounds.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows of Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team said: “My thoughts remain very much with Tony Johnson’s family.

“It has been a harrowing experience for them over the last two years, losing a loved one and having to relive the events of the evening of 4 March 2023 during the trial.

“This case shows how outbreaks of violence can lead to tragedy and what the terrible consequences of one punch can be.

“Jake Balmforth was convicted by the jury of Mr Johnson’s manslaughter and will have to carry that burden for the rest of his life.”

Katie Lord, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “This case is a tragic reminder that one punch can kill.

“When violence broke out between rival football fans in a Blackpool pub, Jake Balmforth punched Anthony Johnson, with fatal consequences.

“In addition to prosecuting Balmforth for manslaughter, we also successfully made an application for a football banning order to be imposed on him to prevent him from committing further football related violence.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Johnson who bear his loss, we hope today’s sentence offers them some semblance of closure.”

Eight other men who pleaded guilty to affray will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 4.