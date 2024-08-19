Support truly

A learner driver who killed three of his friends while speeding before crashing into another vehicle has been jailed for over four years.

Jake Loy, who was 17 at the time, was driving at such excessive speeds that the Honda Civic split in two upon impact, with three other people were also left injured.

Finlay Johns, Tyler Johnston and Ian Cannon, all aged 16, died at the scene while Loy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The court heard that Mr Cannon had sent a Snapchat message prior to the crash saying he was “scared” because Loy was a “terrible driver and flooring it”.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, he was jailed for four years and eight months.

Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston were all killed in the crash ( Police Scotland )

Loy, who only had a provisional licence, had taken his friends out for a drive on 15 March 2022, and had crashed into another vehicle on the A711 at Cargenbridge at about 00.15am.

He was estimated to be driving at more than 60mph on the country road when he lost control and ploughed into the path of a Honda CR-V travelling northbound.

One crash investigator said he had “never seen damage like that to a car”, with Loy initially claiming to police that he “did not know” the driver who had been behind the wheel.

Defending, Donald Findlay KC said Loy had no memory of the crash due to a head injury.

Mr Findlay said: “It was quite moving when he said that if he could take the place of them, he would have rather it had been him.”

Psychologist Professor Gary MacPherson assessed Loy and found he was “immature”, the court heard, and Mr Findlay suggested he may have wanted to “endear himself” to his peer group and “impress” his friends.

Loy and his family arrive at court ( Andrew Milligan/PA Wire )

At the time of the crash, the head teacher at Moffat Academy - which all the boys had attended - described it as a “tragic day” for the school.

“It is with heavy hearts that our school community comes together to try and come to terms with this,” she said.

During a court appearance in May, he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and seriously injuring the three passengers in the other vehicle.

Sentencing, Lord Harrower said: “Three young lives have been lost. Three other individuals sustained serious injuries.

“You sustained serious injuries. The deceased were all friends and you have shown remorse.

“The social work report highlights concerns raised in psychological assessments carried out between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.”

The court heard that “impulsiveness” and “recklessness” may have contributed, but a social work report found Loy to be at “low risk” of reoffending.

Road policing Chief Inspector Lorraine Napier said: “I would like to pay tribute to the families and friends of the three young men who lost their lives in this crash and thank everyone who worked so diligently to bring this case to a conclusion.

“No conviction or sentence will ever reflect the impact the crash had on the families and friends of Ian, Tyler and Finlay but I hope it brings some measure of closure.”