Police launch murder probe after man paralysed by attack dies six years later
Jamel Boyce, 22, was left blind and unable to speak after being stabbed in Clapham in October 2016
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died six years after he was stabbed as a teenager, leaving him blind, paralysed and unable to speak.
Jamel Boyce suffered severe brain damage due to oxygen deprivation after he was attacked during a dispute in Clapham, south London, on 14 October 2016 when he was 17 years old.
He died in a care home in Streatham Hill, southeast London, on 13 February this year at the age of 22.
Police said a post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as a “penetrating injury to the chest”.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police: “Police were called at 5.34am on Sunday 13 February following the death of a resident at a care home in Uffington Road, SE27.
“Officers attended and a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was subsequently identified at Jamel Boyce.
“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“A post-mortem examination held on 16 February gave a provisional cause of death as a penetrating injury to the chest.
“The death is believed to be related to an incident that occurred in Triangle Place, SW4, on 14 October 2016, when Jamel was aged 17.”
