Human remains found at a Bolton nature reserve last week have been identified as a man who vanished five years ago.

Police were called to an area close to Future Park, Horwich, just before 3pm on Monday, 24 January, following a report that bones had been discovered.

James Hodgkiss, a father of three from Bolton, first went missing in 2016 and was last spotted wheeling a black suitcase down Weston Street in Great Lever on the morning of 3 August, 2016.

The human remains have now been formally identified as Mr Hodgkiss and his family have since been informed according to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

An extensive missing person investigation was launched by GMP in 2016 but sadly James, who was 34-years-old at the time he went missing, was not located.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of death.

There are currently believed to be no suspicious circumstances around his death and a report has been prepared for HM Coroner, GMP said.

Detective chief inspector Paul Rollinson, of GMP's Bolton district, said: “Our thoughts go out to James' family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We would now ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this news.

“At the time of James' disappearance, an extensive missing person investigation was launched, with a number of searches carried out, as well as extensive financial, CCTV, and social media enquiries undertaken.

“Sadly, this is not the news that many will have hoped for. However, our investigation will continue to establish the full circumstances and provide the answers his family is looking for.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5757 quoting log number 1626 24/01/22. Information can also be reported online or by using the Live Chat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.