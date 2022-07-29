Jump to content
Rangers star James Tavernier’s dangerous driving trial postponed

The club captain is accused of driving at excessive speed in Glasgow.

Katharine Hay
Friday 29 July 2022 11:34
The case against James Tavernier has been postponed until November (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rangers captain James Tavernier’s trial over an allegation of dangerous driving has been adjourned until later this year.

The 30-year-old right-back is accused of driving at speeds in excess of the limit in Glasgow on April 21 last year.

The footballer appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday to be told the trial has been postponed due to issues with witnesses. The case was previously adjourned until Friday.

Court documents claim Tavernier committed the offence on Crow Road and Anniesland Road in the city’s west end, as well as at the Canniesburn Toll in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire.

The charge alleges he braked sharply in order to comply with a red traffic light and then repeatedly accelerated from it at speed.

The footballer is also accused of overtaking and undertaking other vehicles when it was not safe to do so, while driving in tandem with another vehicle.

Tavernier denies the charge.

The next hearing is due to take place on November 7.

